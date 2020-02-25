Several businesses broken into in Port Byron; police search for suspect

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are hoping to identify a suspect after multiple businesses were broken into in Port Byron.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's office is hoping the suspect can be identified.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.