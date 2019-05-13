Several departments on scene of fire in Thomson, Ill.

Several fire departments are on tSeveral departments are investigating a fire at a home in Thomson, Il., according to the Thomson Village President.

Vicky Trager told TV6 that crews were called to a fire at a home on Riverview Circle Drive. Trager said fire crews were called to the home around 10:00 Monday morning. She said multiple departments, including the Illinois State Police crime scene unit, Thomson Fire, the State Fire Marshal and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are at the home.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire, but Trager told TV6 an ambulance was called to the scene

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates as we get them.

he scene of a fire in Thomson, Il.