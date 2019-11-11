Several flights cancelled due to weather

Snowfall in the Midwest is taking its toll on air travel in Chicago as one plane trying to land at O'Hare International Airport slid off the runway.

The city's aviation department says more than 440 flights in and out of the airport have been canceled. None of the 38 passengers and three crew members aboard an Envoy Air flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, was hurt when the plane slid off the runway at about 7:45 a.m. Monday.

(KWQC)

The weather-related back-up in Chicago is having an impact on flights in the Quad Cities. There are several flight arrivals and departures that area cancelled--all to or from Chicago. There are also several flight delays.

