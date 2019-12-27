Several injured in explosion at Textron plant in east Kansas

A nitrogen tank explosion at an aviation manufacturing plant resulted in multiple people injured Friday.

The EMS coordinator said 11 people were taken to the hospital with injuries. There have been no deaths reported.

"The most up to date information that I have right now tells us that we took care of 11 patients that required to go to the hospital as well as we took a look at four additional people who did not need to go to the hospital," said Deputy Chief Daniel Wegner, Sedgwick County Fire. "There were originally early on some rumors of a fatality. It looks like those rumors were false. We do not have any information to suggest that there was any loss of life today."

Welsey Medical Center told Eyewitness News that three patients were admitted in stable condition and two patients were discharged. Ascension Via Christi Saint Francis confirms eight patients from the explosion.

Emergency crews were called around 8 a.m. Friday for a report of a possible explosion at the Textron/Beechcraft facility.

The Wichita Fire Department says the tank exploded in Plant 3 of the building. They were able to shut off the leak.

Officials say the explosion was just contained to the plant, but when it ruptured it caused a four-inch nitrogen gas line to rupture. They say there are no health hazards.

People nearby may see a plume of smoke coming from the ruptured vessel.

Crews have been searching to make sure everyone in the building is accounted for. They are searching the structure and checking the distribution system for a secondary rupture.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the explosion.

