Several juveniles arrested, accused of stealing vehicles in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Ia (KWQC) - LeClaire Police arrest several juveniles accused of stealing cars and items from those vehicles.
Police say it start around 5 a.m. on Friday morning, an officer was patrolling and noticed a suspicious vehicle that was running outside of a residence. As the officer pulled up behind it, the vehicle turned off all of its lights and sped off. The officer relocated the vehicle a short time later on a dead end in the same neighborhood.
The officer attempted to box the vehicle in, at which time it took off through a yard and the officer lost sight of it. The vehicle was then found, wrecked and abandoned, in a corn field near Pleasant Valley Junior High.
The vehicle came back to a LeClaire residence and was confirmed to be stolen a few hours earlier.
Police were then notified by a local hospital that two juveniles came in with injuries.
Around this time, police were also getting several reports of vehicles that had been broken in to overnight.
After a lengthy investigation, it was discovered that there were 6 juveniles that were in the vehicle that fled from the LeClaire officer Friday morning. They had gone through several unlocked vehicles and stole items from some of the vehicles, including a firearm.
During the investigation, 3 stolen vehicles were recovered in Bettendorf. The vehicles were stolen out of Moline, Scott County and LeClaire.
With the assistance of Bettendorf Police, all 6 juveniles were located and taken into custody.
The stolen firearm was recovered when the juveniles were taken in to custody.
