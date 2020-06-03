Several people injured in Monmouth apartment fire

Several people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Monmouth, Illinois.

Firefighters were called to a report of smoke coming from an apartment at 200 East Harlem Ave just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a 3rd-floor apartment and quickly contained the fire before it could spread to other apartments.

Firefighters and police started to search through the thick smoke for anyone still inside the building when they encountered multiple residents who were assisted out.

Several patients were transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. One pet died from smoke-related injuries.

No word yet on the condition of those taken to the hospital or what may have caused the fire.