Severe Weather Climatology In The QCA

These numbers reflect the last 30 years of observations in the QCA. The reason we use the last 30 years is to place recent conditions into context. In purposes for these numbers we could go back to the 1870s for temperatures, but watches and warning criteria have changed over the years. Thus, the most recent 30 years is a good representation of what we are used to.

Let’s start off with average tornado warnings per county per year. The Quad Cities (Rock Island and Scott Counties) average nearly two tornado warnings per year.

Most of the warnings fall in the 4PM to 8PM timeframe, but in the QC specifically they occur most often during the 4PM hour.

Now let’s take a look at the number of thunderstorm warnings across our area over the last 30 years. The QC averages around 12 t-storm warnings per year since 1990.

Most of these warnings were issued around 5PM or 6PM in the QC over the last 30 years.

So how did 2019 compare to “normal” and how are we stacking up so far this year?

2019 had zero tornado warnings issued for the Quad Cities.

However, we had several t-storm warnings in 2019.

So far in 2020 we haven’t had a tornado warning issued for the QC, but we have had a few t-storm warnings already, in fact we are already nearly half way to our normal of 12 t-storm warnings per year!

So after looking at the last 30 years of t-storm and tornado data. We can see the favored time of day for severe weather is between 4PM and 8PM in the QCA. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, because this happens to be the warmest and most unstable time of day. Most warnings are issued between the months of April and July. Some years we have more than others too. The most tornado warnings in the last 30 years occurred in 2016 with 6 for the Quad Cities. 2000,2003,2005,2009,2012,2019 all had zero tornado warnings issued.

Our last tornado warning was issued in 2018 for the Quad Cities.

A quick look at t-storm warnings show that the most occurred in 2008 with 25 and the least with 6 in 2009.

