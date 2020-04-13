Severe weather outbreak surprise? Not here!

Sadly, the southeastern United States is having to come to terms with at least 18 deaths brought on by 69 or more Tornadoes that raked the region on Easter Sunday. Could the death toll have been more? Possibly. As a meteorologist it troubles me when people are interviewed post weather disaster and the common chorus is that “it came without warning”. Chances are, that’s WRONG! In this day and age there are few major weather events that “slip through the cracks”. To those that felt something that devastated so many lives and so much property came without warning, it is likely that they weren’t in touch, enough, to be warned. In a time of 24 hour weather networks, weather apps for your phone, numerous news channels and plentiful newscasts, and easily accessed internet, there’s little chance that anyone would not be able to gather lifesaving information about an ensuing weather event – unless they didn’t want to! Fact is, in this current stay at home era people were probably able to get good weather info days ahead of the event because so many of their eyes were on local TV stations. They almost had no choice but to be informed. It’s easy to see how when you are living your life with little connection to media – whichever the type – news about upcoming, potentially catastrophic weather can be missed. And, how when people are staying inside with not much else to do but watch TV, the chance of them getting crucial in formation rises exponentially. The thing is, the clues to this weekend’s tragic weather was being advertised early last week so people, who heard the message, had plenty of time to gain awareness of the potential for deadly Sunday weather. The Storm Prediction Center lead the way in posting outlooks that narrowed down the most likely trouble zones, and the most likely type of severe weather to hit. So, as in pretty much EVERY case, there WAS plenty of warning! And, thankfully, this time people were more connected to what they needed to be connected to to get those warnings. So, as we all learn new lifestyles amid the virus, maybe one should be to stay aware of changes in weather that are anticipated – by the weather community – many days ahead of time. Because, of course, when it all comes down to it it’s about personal responsibility. 99 times out of 100 the warning IS there. It’s just up to YOU to get it, and use that information the way it’s intended.