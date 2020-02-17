Severe weather spotter training

There may still be snow on the ground, but soon, it will be the season for thunderstorms and tornadoes.

That's why officials are getting ready now to train weather spotters as a way to help get warnings out fast. The National Weather Service has teamed up with Lee and Ogle counties for training sessions to be held on February 20, 2020 at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

The class begins at 6:30 p.m. with a slide and video program on severe storm structure, and how to identify cloud features and other clues to spot severe storms.

Training is open to anyone interested in the weather, as well as first responders and public and private employees.

Whether you work in a factory, on farm, out in the yard, or play on a sports field or golf course, this class could provide you with life saving information.

There is no charge for the class. For more information, contact the Ogle County Emergency Management Office at 815-562-1001, trichter@oglecounty.org, or Lee County Emergency Management Office at 815-284-3365 or by email at esda@countyoflee.org Seating will be on a first come first served basis.

The NWS in the Quad Cities is offering spotter training across the area. For a schedule, go to the following link on the NWS website. https://www.weather.gov/dvn/spotters