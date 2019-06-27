Sewage in Illinois basements for weeks

While the flood waters have gone down, the aftermath is still causing headaches for many residents; especially in Tampico, Illinois.

Tv6 received calls from viewers saying they've had sewage running through their basements there.

Residents in Tampico now have leftover sewer and rain water in basements

The village has been facing sewage backups for the past few weeks, and have put together a few measures to try and prevent backups in homes. But, some are still suffering.

"Oh it was bad," said Sherry Coleman laughing. She's a Tampico resident and had inches of sewage in her house, now all that's left are traces of rain and sewer water.

"It started about three weeks ago when we got heavy rain and it's just continued since we got this rain that hasn't stopped yet," said Coleman.

All of this, because of the recent rain. It's backed up the sewer pipes and the wet soil from rain is leaking into basements.

Coleman says she doesn't remember ever having rain like this before.

The mayor of Tampico, Kristine Hill, says about 13 of the 113 houses in the village have reported sewage problems to her. Since then, the village installed a storm pump on Tuesday to alleviate some of the back-ups.

"They're trying to do everything they can to keep it flowing but it's been an issue," said Coleman.

Mayor Hill says the sewer system has been operating at the maximum flow for the past few weeks, resulting in the backup. That is over 18 times the normal amount.

Residents say the new storm pump is helping, "today and yesterday I could tell tremendously, there's hardly any water left in our basement" explained Coleman.

The city recommends not using as much water which is why they've placed port-a-potties throughout the neighborhood.

While beneficial, many are ready to have their homes back and sewage-free, "oh it'll be great. It'll be great to have it back to normal," shared Coleman laughing.

The village says they appreciate everyone's patience as they go through this difficult time and they are proud of everyone within the community.

They recommend anyone dealing with these issues to try to conserve water by reducing shower time, delaying laundry, and turning off the faucet when not needed.