Sex offender compliance checks conducted in Scott County

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, there are over 400 registered sex offenders currently living in the county.

Compliance checks on these sex offenders are conducted at various times throughout the year.

As Halloween approaches, a team from Scott County Sheriff's Office and other agencies recently went door-to-door to check and make sure sex offenders are living where they say they are.

In addition to deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the team is made up of staff from the Department of Corrections, sheriffs, local police, and people from the state who help with the sex offender registry.

The goal of these checks is to look for 100 percent compliance at all times -- not only near the holiday.

As for this specific check, Chief Deputy Major Roth of the Scott County Sheriff's Office says, "We call it a sweep where we put all of our registrants that we can into the database that we have and say we need to break these out into manageable groups so we have our teams go out and check every one of them."

The fact that it is around Halloween, Roth says, only helps the community in ensuring safety.

He says, however, it is also up to parents to make sure kids are extra safe while out trick-or-treating.

"Specific to Halloween, make sure with your kids-- you can check the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. It's online, it's free, you can do a search of your neighborhood you can do a search of whatever neighborhood you're trick-or-treating in. But, what I would also suggest to parents is go with your kids," says Roth.

Major Roth says it's important for parents to be aware of their surroundings and the area they're taking their children trick-or-treating.

Roth tells TV6 additional officers will be on the streets, as well as sex offender registry staff to make sure the community is safe as the streets are flooded with eager trick-or-treaters.

Kat Franks, a local mom-to-be says she agrees with these checks.

"I definitely as a mom to be would want to know where predators are in my neighborhood and I think it's a peace of mind to know that local authorities are keeping tabs," she says.

Roth says, "Whatever we can do to try to prevent that next thing from happening, we're gonna do everything we can to do that and this is part of that."

In addition to periodic compliance checks, Major Roth says the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force meets monthly.

The task force is made up of law enforcement agencies, Department of Corrections, social services, and resource centers from the area, including victim advocates.

Roth says the purpose of these meetings is to share info and ensure they can best serve the community and prevent the next possible incident from happening.

To see a list or map of registered sex offenders in your area, you can visit the Iowa sex offender registry, here.