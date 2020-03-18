Sexual misconduct allegation prompts investigation into Davenport priest

The Diocese of Des Moines said Wednesday it is investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct from the early 1990s lodged against the Rev. Robert “But” Grant, a St. Ambrose University professor since 1994.

Grant has been placed on administrative leave from the diocese pending the outcome of the investigation.

While on leave, he is restricted from all public priestly ministry, the diocese said. He also has been suspended by St. Ambrose pending the outcome of the diocese’s review process.

“The University takes seriously any allegation of improper conduct by an employee,” spokesman Craig DeVrieze said Wednesday. “The University is not aware of any previous complaints regarding improper conduct by Father Grant.”

According to the diocese, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller first received a complaint against Grant in the fall. Law enforcement authorities in Scott, Polk and Pottawatomie Counties have been notified of the complaint.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Wednesday they are not involved in the investigation.

The diocese says it learned about the allegation on Feb. 27.

“Finding the allegation had a semblance of truth, Bishop (William) Joensen directed the opening of a preliminary investigation, placed Father Grant on administrative leave and restricted his ministry on Wednesday, March 4,” the diocese said in a media release.

“Our diocese has taken extensive steps to ensure that today we have a safe environment in our churches and schools,” Joensen said in the release. “We know it can take years, sometimes decades, for victims to summon the courage to come forward. While we investigate this allegation, it is my ardent hope that it serves as an impetus for anyone who may have been sexually abused by a clergy member of our diocese to let us know so that we can prevent it from ever happening again."

The Diocese of Des Moines Allegation Review Committee will review evidence produced by the investigation and offer counsel to the bishop according to their standard protocol.

This group is comprised of an attorney, a retired teacher, a psychologist, a chief of police, a judge, a priest, and deacon. They will make a recommendation to Joensen regarding the appropriate course of action, which may include forwarding the case to the Vatican for review, canonical trial and appropriate penalty, which may include removal from the priesthood.

Grant was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Des Moines in 1984. After ordination, he served in team ministry in three Shelby County parishes: St. Mary in Portsmouth, St. Mary in Panama and St. Boniface in Westphalia.

Since 1994, he has served on the faculty of St. Ambrose University. He has served as a sacramental minister at St. Andrew Parish in Bluegrass since 2008.

According to the release, that assignment has also been suspended.

