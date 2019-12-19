"Sexually violent predator" wanted by Crime Stoppers; has violent tendencies

Have you seen 40-year-old Johnny Gardner? If so, police would like to hear from you.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Gardner, who is wanted for probation violation and failure to register as a second offender (second or subsequent offense) in Scott County.

Officials say he is listed as a sexually violent predator with violent tendencies.

He is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6'2" and 172 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.