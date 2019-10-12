Shady Knolls

"Because we're an original family farm, we've been here again for 160 years. We still farm the same land that, you know, our ancestors farmed," says Gene.

Quini Amma reports on Shady Knoll IOWA

Years of history Shady Knoll celebrates their 35th pumpkin patch. A place where they like to make people feel at home.

"We...it's a sense of place here. And we want everyone to feel welcome like they're coming back to grandma and grandpa's farm," says Gene.

Over the 40 years he has been a farmer, Gene says he's never seen a year like this.

"A lot of rain and then hard getting this stuff planted in a timely manner. And we have to watch them to maturity. And now if we get this frost...the frost isn't going to bother the pumpkins now because they're mature....the only thing that's really going to bother with us is our fresh cut flowers. So, we'll be picking tonight and putting them in buckets and selling bouquets over the weekend until they're gone..." says Gene.

But despite his season's weather, it's still been a successful year.

"So otherwise, the crops look pretty good. I think my corn looks good. We're a small farm, so we don't depend on the corn as much as maybe pumpkins or other crops."

And visitors still flocking to the farm to celebrate the changing seasons.

"It's been good actually. It's been picking up because of the time of the month we are in right now. And the cooler weather is just going to bring more people out and get them in the mood for fall decorations."

And a three day weekend ahead of him- Columbus Day holiday. Gene says it's the busiest time of year for him.

"I have no idea. I've never kept track of it. But it's in the thousands."