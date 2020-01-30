Shanghai Chinese Orchestra performs in Muscatine despite Coronavirus concerns

A performance by the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra went on as planned in Muscatine on Thursday night. This is after some members of the public had expressed concern over the coronavirus since the performers are from China. Most of the performers are from Shanghai or Beijing, China. The reported outbreak of coronavirus was in Wuhan, China - that's over 500 miles away from Shanghai; a similar distance from the Quad Cities to Nashville!

"You can't get this anywhere. It can be $15-70 for a ticket anywhere else," said Janet Clark who is on the Muscatine-China Initiatives Committee and sat in on the performance.

The group has played all over the world and the United States - most recently in Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and Detroit. In Muscatine though, the concert was free.

Clark explained she loves the idea of having Chinese performers come into the rural area of Iowa: "it just broadens your world. It gives you insight as to how other people have entertainment and the instruments that they use."

"I came out here today because I wanted to see a show, and just, why not," shared William Venzon, who went to the show with his mom and siblings.

Some community members showed concern about the risk of coronavirus. Muscatine High School's principal made a statement earlier in the week saying there's no reason to be concerned.

And coordinator Xiaowen Guo assures us, there is no risk, "as they arrive in the country, they came through numerous screenings already. They arrived in Los Angeles, they have very stringent screenings and have performed in numerous cities already."

A few performers even arrived before the outbreak. So those in attendance aren't worried, "I was not worried about it, we had done some research and looked into it," said Erin McKee, who took her kids to see the show. William added, "I didn't even know that was a thing so I wasn't worried about it at all."

"It just doesn't bother me. My daughter had the flu last week, I'd be more worried about them catching the flu from us than us getting the coronavirus from them. It just doesn't bother me," said Clark.

If you want to learn more about the Chinese culture you can attend their open house on Friday from 1 to 3 P.M. at the Sino U.S. Friendship Center in Muscatine. They'll demonstrate a Chinese tea ceremony, how to do Chinese opera makeup, and taking a closer look at their costumes.