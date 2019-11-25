'She was the most amazing Mom': Daughter of Moline murder victim remembers the life of her mother

A Quad Cities family is in mourning, days after a mother was found dead in the garage of her Moline home.

"She was the most amazing Mom,” Jordan Murphy’s daughter, Jayda, said. “Just an amazing person in general."

Jayda, 18, is now planning a funeral, while attending her senior year of high school.

"She made everyone laugh when she walked into a room,” Jayda said. “She cared. She was so caring. She was definitely the definition of a perfect Mom."

All Jayda has now are memories of her mother. She holds them dear to heart as she prepares to say good-bye.

"She was so positive all the time,” Jayda said. “She was never negative. She always wanted good for everyone."

Jordan Murphy was found dead inside the garage of her home on 44th Street in Moline. The coroner said she was stabbed multiple times. Moline police said the suspect in her death is her estranged boyfriend, Kyle Dykeman. Family members said Jordan was the victim of domestic violence.

"The world needed her, and it was an unnecessary, brutal death,” Celeste Broder, Jordan’s cousin, said.

Her family also said Jordan broke up with Dykeman in late October, but they were still living together. That was about the time the mother of two was last seen. Murphy’s daughter said Dykeman used Jordan's phone to text family and friends, trying to make it appear she was still alive.

As Broder and Jayda gather to remember Jordan, they are looking back at how Jordan lived.

"She was always herself, which was loving, honest, not sugarcoating, but blunt and compassionate,” Broder said.

“I will miss her support,” Jayda said. “I will miss her being there for me. She won't be there for a lot of important things in my life, but she will be there in presence."

As the cousins prepare to say good-bye to Jordan, they say she touched the lives of many, and they hope the loss they’re coping with will help other victims of domestic violence ask for help.

"Please don't keep quiet,” Jayda said. “Tell someone. Tell someone what you're going through. The worst thing you can do is keep it to yourself."

Jordan left behind a six-year-old son and her daughter Jayda. Jayda will graduate from Davenport Central High School this spring and plans on following in her mother’s footsteps. She plans on attending Capri College to get a degree in cosmetology. Her mother was a hair stylist.

Funeral services for Jordan are scheduled for Tuesday, November 26. Anyone attending is asked to wear Jordan’s favorite color, which was teal.

The man accused in her murder, Kyle Dykeman, was found dead by suicide at a Davenport hotel after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

