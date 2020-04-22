Shearer's Foods employee test positive for coronavirus, company says

Shearer’s Foods has confirmed that an employee in its Burlington manufacturing location has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“The safety of our products, employees, and community remains our top priority at Shearer’s,” the company said Tuesday night in a media release.

“We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who worked closely with the team member diagnosed with COVID-19 and have asked them to self-quarantine at home for a period of 14 days. The team member did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk. People who we have been asked by the company to stay at home in quarantine, under an abundance of caution, will continue to receive pay and benefits during their quarantine period.”

The company said it is continuing to take temperatures of staff before they enter the building for work. They added that the company also is continuing to practice social distancing, enhanced sanitation, and have provided all staff of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks.

“Shearer’s has benchmarked our coronavirus protocols against best practice and we are doing more than most of the world’s largest companies to protect our team members,” the company said in the media release. “As a result, the facility remains open and we have conducted a deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19.”