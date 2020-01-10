Shed deemed total loss after fire at farm in Dubuque County

A shed and all of its contents have been deemed a total loss after a fire in Dubuque County.

Officials say the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office along with the Sherill and Holy Cross Fire Departments responded to 18024 South Mound Road for a report of a garage or shed that was on fire on a farm.

Officials say the shed was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.

The building contained tools and farm equipment valued at approximately $100,000. The building and its contents are now considered a total loss. A grain bin next to the building was also damaged.

Officials believe a skid loader parked inside the building is the cause of the fire.