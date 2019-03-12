Shed ruled a total loss following overnight fire in Dubuque County

Investigators are looking into the cause of an overnight fire in Dubuque County.

Officials say at about 11:35 p.m. on Monday, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to 21728 Pleasant Grove Road for a structure fire, along with Epworth, Centralia and Farley Fire Departments

Upon arriving, they found a shed fully engulfed in flames.

The building and its contents, mostly hay and straw bales, was a total loss, estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but officials say it doesn't appear to be suspicious in nature.