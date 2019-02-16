Shelter that housed hundreds of migrants in Mexico closed

Authorities in northern Mexico have decided to close an improvised shelter in the border city of Piedras Negras where hundreds of Central American migrants have been living for over a week.

Coahuila State Public Safety Secretary Jose Luis Pliego says the shelter in an abandoned factory has served its purpose, which was to provide attention to the migrants and process their migratory status.

Pliego said Saturday that about 1,500 now have papers that let them move freely in Mexico. Some 400 have already been taken to other states, and about 70 were deported to their home countries.

Some migrants still at the shelter say they are not being allowed to leave despite holding the permits.

On Wednesday police and migrants scuffled briefly at the building, ringed by police and soldiers.