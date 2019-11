The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is holding a low-cost rabies vaccination and microchipping event at its new adoption center at SouthPark Mall in Moline.

The clinic is being held Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

You're asked to use the mall entrance closest to Von Maur. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier.

Vaccinations are $12. A microchip to help identify your pet if it goes missing is also $12.