Sheriff's Office K9 finds meth in vehicle in Dubuque County; man charged

A Wisconsin man has been charged after police say they found meth in his vehicle in Dubuque County.

Officials say on Tuesday, Dec. 3 just before 3 a.m. a deputy from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 61. This was near Lake Eleanor Road.

Deputies say the driver was 33-year-old Tyson Wahlen, of Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

A Sheriff's Office K9 was deployed during the search when officials say the dog alerted deputies there were drugs in the car.

Deputies say they found 1.27 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wahlen was placed under arrest for possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.