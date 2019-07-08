Sheriff's deputy identified after fatal shooting in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia are identifying the sheriff's deputy killed during a shootout over the weekend.

Hall County Deputy Nicholas Dixon was shot and killed Sunday night in Gainesville.

The 28-year-old deputy was investigating a series of car thefts and break-ins when he and deputies came upon a vehicle matching the description of one driven by the suspects.

The four suspects led deputies on a chase later crashing the car.

That's when gunfire was exchanged.

All four suspects are in custody. Officials say one of the suspects, Hector Garcia, is believed to be the shooter. He is charged with murder.

The three-year deputy leaves behind a wife and two young children.