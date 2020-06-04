Sheriff's office identifies man fatally shot Monday in Davenport

A 23-year-old Rock Island man has been identified as the second of two people fatally shot in separate incidents during a night of violence in Davenport late Sunday and early Monday.

Marquis M. Tousant was pronounced dead at the scene, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Thursday afternoon.

No other information was released. The shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said earlier this week in a media release:

Officers responded at 2:55 a.m. Monday to the 1400 block of Myrtle Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

While in the alley, approximately 13 rounds were fired into an unmarked police vehicle that three officers were in. The officer driving the vehicle was struck twice – one shot hit his firearm holstered on his side while the other hit him in the leg.

Another officer from the vehicle returned fire. Investigators have not said whether the officer struck anyone.

The suspects then got into the vehicle and took off.

The ambushed police vehicle brought the wounded officer to a local hospital, while other squad cars pursued the suspect vehicle, which was driving at speeds over 80-90 mph. During the chase, a gun was thrown from the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed in the 1900 block of Mound Street.

One occupant, Lashawn D’James Hensley, 27, ran from the vehicle and was arrested a short distance away. He has outstanding federal and state of Iowa warrants.

The other occupants of the vehicle were identified as Don Christopher White Jr., 34, of Rock Island; Deaguise Ramont Hall, 31, of Davenport; Raheem Jacques Houston, 27, of Davenport; Devell Carl Lewis Sr., 32, of Rock Island; and Michael Linn Cross, 27, of Davenport.

White, Lewis, and Cross were present at the shooting on East 53rd Street. Seven firearms, plus ammunition and magazines, were recovered from the vehicle.

Officers returned to the 1400 block of Myrtle Street to investigate the scene and found Tousant lying next to a vehicle. He was fatally shot.

Underneath his body was a semi-automatic handgun and around him were multiple bullet casings.

Cross is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury with serious injury.

Houston is charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Lewis is charged with possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, and drug tax stamp violation.

White is charged with eluding and felon in possession of a firearm. He also was wanted on warrants out of Rock Island and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Hall is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, police began to see numerous disturbances start to occur around NorthPark Mall, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said during a press conference Monday.

“The perpetrators of these events were some hundred-plus vehicles occupied by several people,” he said. “This group of motorists and rioters, and I will tell you they’re rioters because that's what they were doing this evening, all the things that we respond to do through to throughout the night, were acts of violence. They were not like the protests and demonstrations Saturday.”

Throughout the night and early morning, police responded to more than 45 serious disturbance calls and “dozens” of confirmed reports of gunfire throughout the city, Sikorski said.

According to Walton’s release:

At 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to the Walmart in the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road for a disturbance. A shot was fired from an unknown source, striking 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly of Davenport, who was a passenger in a vehicle.

She died from a single gunshot wound to her stomach.

At 12:13 a.m. Monday, Davenport responded to a report of gunfire at Necker’s Jewelers, 4007 East 53rd St., where officers discovered bullet casings of various calibers.

A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived at Trinity Terrace Park. The individual was struck multiple times in the legs.

He was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City, with serious injuries.

One man, Lamar Marquese Clay, 28, of Davenport, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and carrying weapons.

According to an arrest affidavit, he was located at Trinity Terrace Park with the gunshot victim and admitted they were at the scene of the incident.

A black Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm gun was located under the seat of a white Chevy Impala Clay was driving. The magazine was located at the scene.

A review of surveillance video at the jewelry store showed multiple people approaching the business; one of them was carrying a brick. Some of the individuals were identified from surveillance video.

The video also shows several other cars arriving and the individuals walking away from the business. An exchange of gunfire occurs.

The individuals then ran to the vehicles and leave the scene.

Another man, Brandon Jerome Pullman, 29, of Davenport, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury with serious injury in connection with the incident, according to the release.

