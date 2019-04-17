Sheriff's office in Illinois reports 10 Scott's Law violations within 2 hours

Officials with Clark County in Illinois say in just two hours they made 10 Scott's Law violation traffic stops.

"People are getting killed out here folks," the post reads on Facebook. "Your neighbors, our public servants, our first responders, our local tow operations, your friends and family, our friends and family. Please move over and slow down!"

Officials are urging all to be aware of this and to move over and slow down when you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

"We need to make safety on our highways, streets, and roads a high priority for the sake of EVERYONE!"