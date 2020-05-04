Sheriff's office releases names of two people killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash.

David Boettcher, 63, and Vickie Boettcher, 61, both of Lowden, Iowa, were pronounced dead at the scene.

At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to 290th Avenue and 205th Street for a crash with injuries.

Deputies say the motorcycle was driving southbound in the 2000 block of 290th Avenue when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch, striking a fence.

Neither David Boettcher nor Vickie Boettcher was wearing a helmet, according to deputies.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.