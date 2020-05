The Sherrard School District held a drive-through celebration for students at Sharrard and Winola Elementary schools. Students got the chance to say goodbye to their teachers, get report cards and awards, as well as turn in their Chromebooks all while social distancing.

For the principal of Sherrard Elementary, who is retiring this year, it was bittersweet.

School officials are hoping to have students back in the classroom by fall but are preparing for all scenarios.