Sherrard resident wins national grant competition for female entrepreneurs

It was a moment Gale Griffith says she never saw coming. The Royal Neighbors Foundation surprised her with the 2018 "Know Your Worth" grant which is worth $10,000. Royal Neighbors says Gale beat out 35 applications from across the country.

The grant is "provided to female entrepreneurs who have an interesting concept for startups or may have a business that may need to have more capital infused into it," says the president of the Royal Neighbors Foundation Mary Staver.

Gale was awarded the grant for her coworking business space for women in the Quad Cities called "Vecina"

"In Spanish it means neighbors and that's what we're hoping to do is to have space for women to bounce ideas off of," Griffith told KWQC.

Why the word neighbors?

"Well because of Royal Neighbors. I've been a group member, chapter member for a long time and everything we do is very neighborly so it just fits," Griffith added.

And longtime friends and fellow female entrepreneurs that she has helped provide a workspace for agree

"When she started to build her passion and idea for this co-working space I was onboard with her and I believed in her, because who wouldn't if you know and the passion grew even deeper when she was right there when we needed a place to relocate when she said we're going to make the dream happen for both of us," says Julie Bender, co-owner of Rewind.

So what is Gale planning to do with the ten thousand dollars?

"It will go a long way to getting the high-speed internet that we're going to need to keep this a working space for all the people that we hope to bring in. we need to do a lot of remodeling as you can tell but it's the perfect space for this and we just hope it works and we're going to get it started now,' says Griffith.

