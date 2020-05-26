Shinedown announces tour cancellation; affects Mississippi Valley Fair stop

The band Shinedown has announced the cancellation of their summer tour; thus affecting their stop at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

Officials with the fairgrounds made the announcement on Tuesday to their Facebook page.

"Bare with us," the post began. "We have good news and not so good news. The good news is we are still planning the 2020 Great Mississippi Valley Fair. The bad news is SHINEDOWN has made the hard choice to cancel their summer Deep Dive Tour including our Thursday, August 6th date."

Officials with the fair say they are working hard with the band to reschedule them for next year's fair. Additionally, the fair is looking to find their replacement for this summer's scheduled fair.