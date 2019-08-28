Shoe left behind at robbery scene leads to arrest of Florida man

It’s a different kind of Cinderella story. Deputies say a shoe left behind at robbery led them to arrest a 30-year-old Bradenton man.

On Feb. 3, deputies say two men approached an outside kiosk at the mall in Ellenton, broke into the register and started to steal cash. Two workers confronted the men and got into a fight that ended with one of the workers on the ground being kicked by a suspect. During the fight, the worker grabbed the man's shoe.

Both suspects fled, leaving the injured victims behind.

Deputies sent the shoe to be DNA tested and the sheriff's office says the DNA matched Nicholas Bishop of Bradenton.

He was arrested Monday and charged with robbery.

