Officials in France report that 2 people were killed and 11 others injured after gunshots were fired in the center of the north-eastern French city of Strasbourg Tuesday evening.

The Interior Ministry said in a tweet that there was an "incident" in Strasbourg and urged the public to stay indoors. Images from the scene indicate the incident took place near the Christmas Market in the center of the city. There is a large police presence.

The gunman remains at large.