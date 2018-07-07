UPDATE: Police looking for suspect in July 2018 shooting

UPDATE 4/1/2019:

Police released new information Monday regarding a shooting that happened on July 7th, 2018 at the Village Inn on State Street in Bettendorf.

Police say on July 7th, 2018 at 4:22 am that Bettendorf Police Officers were sent to the Village Inn at 1210 State St. for a report of shots fired. When police arrived on the scene they say they located one male who had been hit by gunfire. The male victim was sent to the hospital for his injuries and did survive.

As a result of the investigation arrest warrants have been issued for the following people:

Antonie O. Flournoy Jr. - Wanted

Flournoy has a date of birth of 03/11/1993 and has a warrant for the following charges: Attempted Murder, Willful Injury - causing serious injury, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information related to the shooting or Antoine O. Flournoy Jr.’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Steve D. Hester - In Custody

Hester has been charged with Attempted Murder, Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Martell L. Roberts - In Custody

Roberts has been charged with Attempted Murder, Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.

ORIGINAL:

One person has been hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Officers say the call came in just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot in the Village Inn parking lot on State Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911. No further information is available at this time.