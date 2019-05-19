Shooting investigation underway at Gulfport, Ill. bar

Illinois State Police confirm a shooting investigation is underway after an incident at a Gulfport bar early Sunday morning.

According to a trooper, at least one person was shot at the bar Expose. The victims' condition is unknown at this time. The Henderson's County State Attorney's office is investigating, according to State Police.

The shooting is the second shooting in two months at the establishment. The March 24th shooting happened in the early morning hours as well.

Police have not released the condition of that victim either.