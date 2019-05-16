Shooting leaves juvenile with serious injuries in Cedar Rapids

Police said a juvenile has been to taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Cedar Rapids.

The juvenile's name and age were not released, but police said it happened around 12:40 p.m. Thursday near A Avenue and 13th Street NW.

Following the shooting, officers said they stopped the suspects' vehicle in the 1300 block of F Avenue NE. Four people are currently being detained. Their names were not released.

Police did not provide any further details.

