Shooting near Davenport Garfield Elementary leaves man injured Wednesday

Davenport police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon near Garfield Elementary School.

Officers responded at 12:55 p.m. to the 1200 block of East 29th Street for a report of gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and found fire cartridges cars and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Thursday in a media release.

Preliminary information indicates there was a dispute between a person walking and individuals in a vehicle, according to police.

The man was treated at a local hospital; his injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at .

