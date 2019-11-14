Hospital lists 5 patients from Southern California school shooting

The number of people reported injured in a shooting at a Southern California high school has risen to five.

A shooting happened Thursday at a Los Angeles County, Calif. high school, officials said. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station says there are “reports of approximately 5 victims being treated.”

The shooting occurred at Saugus High School about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Initial reports said at least six people were injured, a number that was then lowered to three.

The sheriff's department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

“If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911,” the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station tweeted.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring the reports and advised those nearby to follow the advice of law enforcement and first responders.

Fire spokesman Christopher Thomas said they knew of three confirmed patients with injuries, and it was not immediately clear if they were gunshot wounds or other types of injuries.

Initial reports of at least six injured were likely due to duplicate reports, he said.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies.

One patient was flown to a hospital and two others were transported by ambulance, Thomas said.

