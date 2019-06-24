Shooting victim treated for gunshot wound to foot in Rock Island

Police in Rock Island are investigating after a shots fired call turned out to be someone who was shot in the foot.

Police say on Monday, just before 1 p.m., they were called to the area of 14 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and was later released. They have not said if this victim was a female or male.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and the case remains ongoing.