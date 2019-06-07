Shoplifting suspect leaves behind driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate

It was not a clean getaway.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page directed at one person: Sheri Corsey.

“We have come into possession of your purse and bag that you left behind while you were fleeing from Macy’s after stealing $436.00 worth of merchandise,” the police post says.

“We are concerned however because amongst your belongings are some very important documents you don’t want to be without,” such as a social security card, birth certificate and driver’s license.

Police go on to tell Corsey, “it’s a good thing we recovered it before anyone else could; you don’t want that information falling into the wrong hands.”

The police post includes a photo of Corsey’s purse along with images from the loss prevention department at Macy’s showing surveillance images said to be of Corsey and her “bearded male companion.”

The post says police have been waiting for Corsey at her home and encourage her to come forward to meet with them.