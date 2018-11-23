Shoppers rush to stores for Black Friday deals

Shoppers are out in full force already searching for Black Friday deals and some started as early as Thursday night.

Photo: Pexels

“I am looking for the PS4 four red dead redemption bundle for sure. It’s a top hit,” said shopper Alex Hayungs.

“We left home at about 4:30 today, so we got here a little after 5,” said shopper Julie Wagenknecht-Burken.

It was a busy morning at Kohl’s on Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Shoppers from all over the area set their alarms early to come and look for great deals on clothes, electronics, and appliances. The store opened on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until midnight. Managers say shoppers have been flocking at all the discounts. For some families Black Friday has become more than the discount, but it's now a tradition they enjoy.

“My sister kind of started the tradition about two to three years back and we have just been going ever since. My sisters, dad, and I, it's pretty fun stuff,” said Hayungs.

“I don't know it's kind of fun maybe someday we will outgrow it, but right now we are enjoying it,” said Wagenknecht-Burken.

Experts say people typically spend about 5 billion on Black Friday.

