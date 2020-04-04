Shots fired call in Davenport leads to pursuit, crash

Davenport Police are investigating after a shots fired call Saturday afternoon lead to a pursuit.

Police told TV6 they received a call at 2:55 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired in the 500 Block of E. 15th Street.

When officers responded to the call, police said a pursuit ensued.

A TV6 viewer provided surveillance video, which shows a car narrowly driving by other vehicles, followed by multiple police cruisers.

Police said the pursuit came to an end in the area of Tremont Ave. and East Central Park Ave. when the vehicle struck a tree and came to a rest.

Lorrie Tulk, who witnessed the crash told TV6, “It was coming at really accelerated speed. I could see it in my rear view mirror and all of a sudden it went around me ran through the stop sign and almost hit me.”

Police said two people were in the vehicle that crashed. One person has been cited and police said charges are pending for the second person.

No information was available as to whether either person in the vehicle was injured.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

