Shots fired call in Dubuque leads to arrest

One person is in custody after Dubuque Police officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired Friday night.

Officers located shell casings, along with bullet marks on the front of a building on Rhomberg Ave.

Police say they identified the suspect as Norris Wade Culver, 33, of Dubuque, based on witness statements and traffic camera footage.

Footage from the city’s traffic cameras showed Culver fire a gun in the direction of 818/820 Rhomberg Ave.

A short time later, police located Culver at a residence on Rhomberg Ave., and took him into custody.

A search warrant was executed at the residence Culver was located. Police say they found a handgun, which matches the caliber of shell casings located at the scene.

He is charged with Public Intoxication, Interference with Official Acts, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

