Shots fired in Burlington Monday afternoon

The Burlington Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the 1500 block of Gnahn Street on Monday afternoon.

The call came in at about 1:33 p.m. regarding multiple shots being fired, including a description of a vehicle seen leaving the area.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description. The person inside the vehicle did not stop and led officers on a pursuit until stopping in Henderson County, Illinois.

Burlington police said they found multiple firearms inside the vehicle and arrested 22-year-old Jody Terrell Fenton Jr., of Burlington.

Officers arrested him on multiple warrants involving possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons, 3rd degree theft, failure to appear for violation of probation and multiple Jefferson County Ohio warrants for distribution of Heroin.

The investigation for the shots fired incident is ongoing and no injuries were reported.