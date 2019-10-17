Shots fired in Davenport Thursday morning; police looking for suspects

Police in Davepnort are investigating after a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning.

Police tell TV6 that just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 1700 block of Emerald Drive for a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found fired cartridge cases in the street.

Police say there were no reports of injuries or damages.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."