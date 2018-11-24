Shots fired in Muscatine, IA

At 12:16 A.M. there was a report of shots fired in the area of Park Ave. and Holly St. in Muscatine, Iowa. Officers responded and didn't find anyone around the area. There were shell casings found at 101 Holly St. in Muscatine.

Muscatine Police Department found three people who were all victims of the gunshots that were fired into the home of 101 Holly St. All victims are currently being treated and are in stable condition at this time. There is no threat to citizens for further actions - this was an isolated shooting. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s cooperation in the criminal investigation of the incident. Please contact the Muscatine Street Crimes Unit, Det. Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922 ext. 255 if you have any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous. If you prefer, you may private message the Muscatine Police Department Facebook page with any information.