Shots fired incident leads to arrest of two missing minors from Mary Davis Home

One adult and two minors have been arrested following a shots fired incident that happened Thursday in Davenport.

Police say two of the minors were identified as the escapees from the Mary Davis Home in Knox County, Illinois. All juveniles are now in custody.

Police say one 15-year-old boy is charged with 1st-degree robbery and interference. Another 15-year-old was taken into custody. Police say the robbery charge was from an incident that happened on November 27 in the 1600 block of Rockingham Road.

18-year-old Lamonde Ramerus Lathan-Burge of Davenport was charged with 1st-degree robbery.

Police say on Thursday just after 5 p.m., they were called to a report of shots being fired in the area of Locust and Washington Street. Once officers arrived they found two scenes with fired cartridges, both in the 1400 block of West Locust Street.

While they searched the area officers attempted to stop a person on West Pleasant Street when they ran away from officers. After a short pursuit police say they captured one minor who was then detained.

During the preliminary investigation, officers found a discarded gun near one of the shooting scenes. Officers executed an investigative search warrant in the 1500 block of West Pleasant Street. During this search the 18-year-old and another minor was taken into custody. They also found two guns during the search.

The 15-year-old who is charged with 1st-degree robbery and Lathan-Burge were taken to the Scott County Jail. The other 15-year-old was detained at the Juvenile Detention Center.

No injuries or damage were reported at the scene.

Detectives are following up on the shots fired call.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".