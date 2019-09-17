Shots fired leads to police pursuit through Davenport overnight

A busy night for the Davenport Police Department after shots fired incident lead to a police pursuit. Around 12:30 AM officers responded to the 6300 blocks of Appomattox Road for shots fired. Once on the scene, those officers spotted several shell casing in the middle of the street and at this point, no injuries have been reported.

Witnesses on scene were able to give a vehicle description and shortly after, another Davenport officer spotted that vehicle near 53rd St. and Brady/53rd and Welcome Way and tried to pull the driver over. The vehicle then took off, leading a police pursuit up to the I-74, where that car eventually crashed on its own. At that point, 3 people got out of the vehicle and ran on foot- but that chase didn’t last long. They are all now in custody.

Lieutenant Kevin Smull with Davenport Police tells TV6, "We believe these individuals were involved in this incident. We do believe that again but we have to do our due diligence with the investigation to ascertain further information to confirm that." Adding, "From my understanding, no injuries have been reported, again we're checking yards, knocking on doors and talking to the neighborhood to make sure there are no victims out there from a gunshot."

Davenport Police believe those individuals were the ones involved but they are in the very beginning stages of this investigation and are working to confirm the information. They weren’t able to provide us with a vehicle description or any further information but we should be learning more over the next few hours.

