Shots fired reported in Davenport; police are investigating

Police in Davenport are investigating after a report of shots being fired near 10th and LeClaire Streets on Tuesday. This happened just after 11:30 p.m.

Police searched the area of 10th and LeClaire and found fired cartridge cases.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.