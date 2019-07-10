Shots fired reported in Moline Hy-Vee parking lot

Witnesses say shots were fired Wednesday evening in the Hy-Vee parking lot on John Deere Road in Moline.

A TV6 crew is also following another police scene at Big Island in Milan, Illinois, which is believed to be related to the shots fired incident in Moline.

Multiple police agencies are present at both locations.

Witnesses tell TV6 there were multiple shots fired, and they observed a police pursuit afterward.

Moline Police say at least one suspect is in custody.

TV6 will update this story as details become available.

