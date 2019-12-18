Shots reported in Davenport Tuesday evening; police investigating

Police are investigating in Davenport after shots were fired Tuesday night on Central Park Avenue. This happened just after 7:20 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of Central Park and Pacific Street for a report of shots that were fired. Upon arrival, officers searched the area and found a fired cartridge case on Central Park.

Police say no injuries or damage were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

