Should Halloween be moved to the weekend?

Quad City parents and kids weighed in on whether or not Halloween should be moved to the weekend.

According to CNN, this summer the Halloween & Costume Association launched a petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

The petition has gathered nearly 150,000 signatures.

TV6 asked Quad Citians whether they think it would be a good idea or not at the Fall Family Festival at Wallace’s Garden Center in Bettendorf on Sunday.

A couple of moms at the fall festival said they would like it if Halloween was on a weekend every year.

“It’s really for the kids and I think it would be so much nicer to enjoy it on the weekend without the pressure of school and work,” said Emily Dewez.

“I would like it to be on the weekends because they have school and after-school activities that they miss because they want to get ready for trick-or-treating,” said Connie Nunn. “And I like my kids to be in bed by 7:30.”

Kids also explained why they’d like Halloween to be moved to the weekend.

“Maybe it should be on a Friday,” said Aaron Huber. “That way you can stay up late and trick-or-treat until like 9 p.m. and you don’t have to worry about school in the morning.”

Another kid, Emma Lillicrap said she would like Halloween to be on the weekend so she could have more time to have fun.

However, there were a few people at the festival who said they prefer Halloween to stay on October 31st.

One mom said it didn’t make much of a difference to her.

“I like it on the 31st because we always have weekend events anyway for Halloween,” said Megan Lillicrap.

Jazlynn Nunn, a kid at the festival, said she would like Halloween to stay the way it is so she can celebrate the holiday at her school.

Halloween this year falls on a Thursday.

